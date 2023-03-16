Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS PSEP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,960 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

