PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 176,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter.

PFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,021. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

