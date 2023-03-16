Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 108,837 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,534.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

