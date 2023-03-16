Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $739.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.
