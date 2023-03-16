Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.15

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.15 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 61.15 ($0.75), with a volume of 3108569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.75 ($0.78).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.48. The firm has a market cap of £319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider David Davies bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £4,998.24 ($6,091.70). 16.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

