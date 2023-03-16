Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 33,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.