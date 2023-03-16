Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $885.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,952 shares in the company, valued at $797,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,240. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.