Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

About Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.