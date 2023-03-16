Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 669,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,995 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

