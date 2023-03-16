PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 187784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.51 and a beta of 1.41.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

