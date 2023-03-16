PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $895,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

