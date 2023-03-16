Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) versus VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Critical Review

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and VistaGen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -76.10% N/A -52.54% VistaGen Therapeutics -5,614.37% -158.24% -125.05%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.82 -$59.08 million ($1.70) -1.12 VistaGen Therapeutics $1.11 million 30.15 -$47.76 million ($0.31) -0.49

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and VistaGen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VistaGen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and VistaGen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 947.12%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VistaGen Therapeutics.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy. The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

