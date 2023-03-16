Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.