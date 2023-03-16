O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $818.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.24. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

