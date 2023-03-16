Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Purchases $53,040.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nadav Kidron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 864,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.