Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Purchases $53,040.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) CEO Nadav Kidron purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nadav Kidron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Nadav Kidron purchased 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 864,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading

