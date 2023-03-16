Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 65,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

