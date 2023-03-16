Optimum Investment Advisors Has $953,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.10 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

