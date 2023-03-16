Optimum Investment Advisors Has $634,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.