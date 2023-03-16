Optimum Investment Advisors Has $404,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

