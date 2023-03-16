Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.