Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

