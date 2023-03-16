Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.