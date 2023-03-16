OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars.

