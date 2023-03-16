Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.
