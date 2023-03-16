Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,753,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.