Odeon Capital Group Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,309. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

