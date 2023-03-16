Oatly Group’s (OTLY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 4,290,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

