Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0595 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $340.68 million and $71.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.65 or 0.06778292 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06635076 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $83,909,114.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

