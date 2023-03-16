Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $329.74 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $329.74 million and $52.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.67 or 0.06703757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05759875 USD and is down -13.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,709,231.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.