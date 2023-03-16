Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $4,567,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 449,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

