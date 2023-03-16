Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 8,250 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,651.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 592 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $17,079.20.

On Thursday, January 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

