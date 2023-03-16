NXM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,064.30 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. NXM has a market cap of $347.79 million and approximately $88,064.30 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $52.74 or 0.00211278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.71431248 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,288.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

