NXM (NXM) Price Hits $51.90

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. NXM has a total market cap of $342.21 million and approximately $86,572.57 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $51.90 or 0.00212828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.88307249 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,920.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

