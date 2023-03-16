Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo Buys 4,098 Shares

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo acquired 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,629.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nuwellis Trading Up 0.9 %
Nuwellis stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.28. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $185.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.