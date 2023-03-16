Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo Buys 4,098 Shares

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) CEO Nestor Jr. Jaramillo acquired 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,629.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuwellis Trading Up 0.9 %

Nuwellis stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.28. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

