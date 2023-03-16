Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NUVB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

About Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

