Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
NUVB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
