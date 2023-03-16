NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 19th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

