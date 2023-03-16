Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($11.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.