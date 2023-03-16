Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLHGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

