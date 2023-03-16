Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Northwest Pipe Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NWPX stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
