Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

