Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.61. 955,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

