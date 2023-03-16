Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $206.45. 446,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,198. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.40 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $236.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

