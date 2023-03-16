Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.07. 18,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Nocera Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nocera as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the aquaculture consulting and management business. Its services include design, install, build, and manage aquaculture investment and projects; pilot and management services to aquaculture companies and new aquaculture projects; and offers equipment and materials from suppliers.

