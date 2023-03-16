Nigel Foster Purchases 1,000 Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,254.11).
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance
LON FSV traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.28). 726,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.65. The company has a market cap of £871.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,919.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 232 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 298 ($3.63).
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
