Nicholas Shott Buys 107,427 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott purchased 107,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($788,190.79).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($6.86) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.41).

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,761.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.63) to GBX 765 ($9.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 723.33 ($8.82).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

