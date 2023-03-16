Nicholas Shott Buys 107,427 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott purchased 107,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($788,190.79).
Phoenix Group Price Performance
PHNX stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($6.86) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.41).
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,761.90%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
