NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

