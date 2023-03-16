NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 178,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

