NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
NewtekOne Stock Performance
Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.
About NewtekOne
NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
