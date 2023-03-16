Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Down 2.3 %

Newmont stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,980. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

