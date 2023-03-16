New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $77.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NEWR stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

