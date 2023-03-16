New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.17. 190,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,426. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

