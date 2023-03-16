New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 16,750 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 167,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $253,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 1,673,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

